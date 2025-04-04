Maharashtra CM Champions Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill amid Uproar

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has thrown his weight behind the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill, describing it as embodying the essence of the Constitution. Fadnavis further accused the former Congress-led Maharashtra government of being embroiled in the largest Waqf land scam.

The contentious Waqf Bill was approved by Parliament following an intense early morning session, sparking significant backlash and demonstrations from Muslim groups across major cities like Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow. Fadnavis argued that the bill aligns with the Constitutional declaration of India as a secular and democratic nation, critiquing the previous Waqf Act for its alleged appeasement focus.

The Budget Session of Parliament, which commenced on January 31, 2025, officially concluded with the adjournment of both houses. During the session, 16 legislative bills were passed, including the Waqf Amendment Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill. The Waqf Amendment Bill's passage, incorporating suggestions from a Joint Parliamentary Committee, aims to enhance the governance of waqf properties through improved registration processes and technological integration.

