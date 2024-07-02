Odisha Man Arrested for Fatal Stabbing Over Monetary Dispute in Kerala

In a shocking incident, a man from Odisha was apprehended on Tuesday near Vallom by Kerala police for allegedly stabbing to death a fellow Odia. The arrest of Anjan Naik (38), a machine operator at a plywood company, came just hours after the fatal confrontation with his neighbor, Akash Digal.

The two men, both originally from Odisha, had been living next to each other in a shared building at Vattakattupady. According to police sources, the altercation erupted over Digal's borrowing of Rs 1,000 from Naik, a dispute that rapidly escalated on June 29.

Naik, who had left the area with his wife for Kakkanad, returned on Tuesday morning and fatally stabbed Digal in the stomach before fleeing the scene. The police promptly captured Naik, shedding light on how a minor financial transaction culminated in violence.

