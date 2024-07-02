Left Menu

Manhattan Prosecutors Open to Delaying Trump's Sentencing Following Supreme Court Ruling

Manhattan prosecutors are considering delaying Donald Trump's sentencing in his criminal hush money case after a Supreme Court ruling that offers broad immunity protections to presidents. The decision comes following a request from Trump's attorney, who is reviewing the ruling's implications on the New York case.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-07-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 20:41 IST
Manhattan Prosecutors Open to Delaying Trump's Sentencing Following Supreme Court Ruling
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

Manhattan prosecutors have expressed willingness to postpone Donald Trump's sentencing in his criminal hush money case after a recent Supreme Court ruling that provides extensive immunity protections for presidents. The potential delay could extend the July 11 sentencing date by up to two weeks, according to a letter filed by the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office on Tuesday.

This development emerged a day after Trump's attorney filed a request for the trial's delay, citing the need to evaluate the high court's decision and its potential effects on the New York case. As of now, Trump's campaign has not offered any comments in response to these proceedings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024