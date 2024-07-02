Manhattan Prosecutors Open to Delaying Trump's Sentencing Following Supreme Court Ruling

Manhattan prosecutors have expressed willingness to postpone Donald Trump's sentencing in his criminal hush money case after a recent Supreme Court ruling that provides extensive immunity protections for presidents. The potential delay could extend the July 11 sentencing date by up to two weeks, according to a letter filed by the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office on Tuesday.

This development emerged a day after Trump's attorney filed a request for the trial's delay, citing the need to evaluate the high court's decision and its potential effects on the New York case. As of now, Trump's campaign has not offered any comments in response to these proceedings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)