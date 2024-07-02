Manhattan Prosecutors Open to Delaying Trump's Sentencing Following Supreme Court Ruling
Manhattan prosecutors are considering delaying Donald Trump's sentencing in his criminal hush money case after a Supreme Court ruling that offers broad immunity protections to presidents. The decision comes following a request from Trump's attorney, who is reviewing the ruling's implications on the New York case.
- Country:
- United States
Manhattan prosecutors have expressed willingness to postpone Donald Trump's sentencing in his criminal hush money case after a recent Supreme Court ruling that provides extensive immunity protections for presidents. The potential delay could extend the July 11 sentencing date by up to two weeks, according to a letter filed by the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office on Tuesday.
This development emerged a day after Trump's attorney filed a request for the trial's delay, citing the need to evaluate the high court's decision and its potential effects on the New York case. As of now, Trump's campaign has not offered any comments in response to these proceedings.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manhattan
- prosecutors
- Trump
- sentencing
- delay
- Supreme Court
- ruling
- immunity
- case
- New York
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Rejects Paulose’s Plea in Rs 200 Crore Extortion Case
Supreme Court to Hear Nvidia's Appeal in Securities Fraud Case
Rain Delays Toss in Final T20 Appearance for Trent Boult
AAP Leaders Demand Supreme Court Monitored NEET Probe
"If there is 0.001 pc negligence, it should be thoroughly dealt with," Supreme Court tells NTA in NEET UG result row