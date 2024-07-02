Left Menu

Tragedy in Hathras: Over 50 Dead in Stampede During Religious Congregation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to visit Hathras following a devastating stampede during a religious event that claimed over 50 lives. The chief minister is monitoring the situation closely and has dispatched top officials and a specialized team to investigate the cause. Strict action is promised against those responsible.

Updated: 02-07-2024 20:44 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 20:44 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is poised to visit Hathras on Wednesday after a tragic stampede during a religious congregation claimed the lives of over 50 people, a senior government official disclosed.

According to the official, the chief minister is vigilantly overseeing the developments. Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and DGP Prashant Kumar have been directed to head to the scene.

A specialized team, including ADG Agra and Aligarh Divisional Commissioner, has been assembled to investigate the incident. The findings are to be submitted within 24 hours, as stated by the UP government.

The statement also noted that Adityanath is holding meetings with senior officials at his residence. He remains in constant contact with three ministers, the chief secretary, and the DGP, who have all been sent to the location.

The chief minister has mandated strict action against those culpable in the incident. Perpetrators will not be spared, the statement reiterated.

The stampede, which occurred during a 'satsang' in Phulrai village, is among the deadliest in recent times, resulting in over 50 fatalities and several injuries as devotees were crushed and suffocated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

