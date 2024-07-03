RTI Appeals See Significant Decrease, Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced on Wednesday that the backlog of Right to Information (RTI) appeals has been steadily decreasing each year.

Singh revealed these details during a meeting with Chief Information Commissioner Heeralal Samariya, who provided an update on the Central Information Commission's activities and achievements.

The Minister of State for Personnel noted that the number of pending RTI appeals has markedly decreased from 35,718 in 2019-20 to 23,087 in 2023-24, with a further reduction expected next year. Singh applauded the Commission's efforts in reducing delays and improving the transparency of government information, in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for good governance.

