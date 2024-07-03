Left Menu

Village Officer Suspended for Bribery in Maharashtra

A village-level revenue official in Akola district, Maharashtra, was suspended for allegedly taking bribes from women seeking income certificates for the 'Mukyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme. The official, Rajesh Shelke, was caught on video demanding Rs 30 to Rs 60. A local committee confirmed the allegations.

A village-level revenue official in Akola district, Maharashtra, was suspended on Wednesday after being accused of taking bribes from women who were seeking income certificates for the state government's 'Mukyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme. The suspension follows the release of videos showing Talathi Rajesh Shelke demanding and accepting sums ranging from Rs 30 to Rs 60 for issuing the documents, according to Sub Divisional Officer Sharad Jawale.

Income certificates are supposed to be issued without charge, as per government rules. A committee formed by the Akola tehsildar confirmed the validity of the allegations, leading to Shelke's suspension.

In a related development, villagers in Buldhana district also accused a local talathi of taking bribes for issuing necessary documents. Despite these allegations, the revenue officials have denied any wrongdoing. The scheme, aimed at providing Rs 1,500 per month to eligible women, continues to see high registrations, with the process expected to run until all qualifying women are enrolled, said Nagpur collector Vipin Itankar.

