Pakistani Court to Announce Verdict on Imran Khan's Marriage Case Appeals

A Pakistani court will announce the verdict on the appeals of Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi against their illegal marriage conviction on July 12. The case, initiated by Bushra Bibi’s ex-husband Khawar Fareed Maneka, alleges the marriage occurred during her Iddat period, a violation under Islamic law.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 03-07-2024 19:04 IST
A Pakistani court on Wednesday announced that it will deliver the verdict on the appeals of Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi against their conviction in the illegal marriage case on July 12. This legal battle is the last one keeping the former prime minister behind bars.

The conviction, handed down in February just before the general elections, was based on a complaint by Bushra Bibi's ex-husband, Khawar Fareed Maneka. He claimed that the couple married illegally during her Iddat period, a four-month waiting period required under Islamic law following divorce or a husband's death.

After hearing arguments, Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka adjourned the case until July 8, demanding the defense complete their arguments. Earlier appeals to suspend the sentences were rejected, a move seen by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Gohar Khan as politically motivated. Imran Khan, once a cricketing hero and former prime minister, has maintained his innocence.

