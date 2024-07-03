Former DUP Leader Jeffrey Donaldson Faces Rape and Sexual Offense Charges

A judge on Wednesday mandated that Jeffrey Donaldson, the former leader of Northern Ireland's most prominent unionist party, stand trial on charges of rape and sexual offenses.

Donaldson, 61, who previously led the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), faces one rape charge, four counts of gross indecency, and 13 indecent assault charges involving two alleged victims between 1985 and 2008. His wife, Eleanor Donaldson, 58, is also charged with aiding and abetting these alleged crimes.

During a brief committal hearing at Newry Magistrates' Court, neither Donaldson nor his wife entered pleas. When asked if he had anything to say in response to the charges, Donaldson replied, "Not at this stage." Both were released on bail pending a pre-trial hearing set for September 10.

Donaldson resigned from his leadership position in the DUP following his arrest on March 28 and also stepped down as a lawmaker in the UK Parliament ahead of Thursday's national election. In a letter to party leaders, he stated his intention to "strenuously contest" the charges.

Donaldson's resignation came as a shock to the DUP, particularly after the party agreed to resume Northern Ireland's power-sharing government, amid his securing concessions on post-Brexit trading arrangements with the EU. As the DUP leader from 2021 to 2023, Donaldson was a key figure in maintaining Northern Ireland's ties to the United Kingdom.

