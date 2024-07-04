TDP MLA K Srinivasa Rao Faces Charges for Demolishing Local Leader's Property

TDP MLA K Srinivasa Rao has been embroiled in controversy after allegations surfaced of his involvement in demolishing a property owned by a local YSRCP leader. The Tiruvuru MLA allegedly spearheaded the partial demolition of the sun shade of K Nagalakshmi's under-construction building, claiming it was illegally constructed on encroached land.

Police have registered a case against Rao and several others under sections 329 (1), 189, 324 (1) read with 190. The investigation is ongoing to identify further individuals involved in the act.

Concurrently, the local revenue department has taken control of the disputed structure, with the local panchayat issuing a seven-day notice to the building's owners for an explanation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)