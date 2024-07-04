Dead Snake Found in Mid-Day Meal Packet in Sangli: Probe Launched

A grave incident has come to light in the Sangli district of western Maharashtra, where a tiny dead snake was reportedly found in a mid-day meal packet distributed to children aged between six months and three years.

Parents of a child in Palus flagged the incident on Monday, which Vice-President of the State Anganwadi Workers' Union, Anandi Bhosale, has termed 'serious'. Prompted by the parents' complaint, district authorities have launched a thorough probe, with food samples from the packet sent for laboratory analysis.

Congress leader Vishwajeet Kadam emphasized the need for stringent action during a legislative assembly session, raising concerns over safety protocols in the mid-day meal scheme. Amidst ongoing investigations, authorities sealed the storage godown and scrutinized the contractor responsible for meal distribution.

