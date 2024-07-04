Left Menu

Dead Snake Found in Mid-Day Meal Packet in Sangli: Probe Launched

A dead snake was reportedly found in a mid-day meal packet distributed to children in Sangli's Anganwadi. The incident, raised in the state legislative assembly, prompted a detailed investigation. The meal packet has been sent for lab testing, while authorities discuss potential action against responsible contractors.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 04-07-2024 13:12 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 13:12 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A grave incident has come to light in the Sangli district of western Maharashtra, where a tiny dead snake was reportedly found in a mid-day meal packet distributed to children aged between six months and three years.

Parents of a child in Palus flagged the incident on Monday, which Vice-President of the State Anganwadi Workers' Union, Anandi Bhosale, has termed 'serious'. Prompted by the parents' complaint, district authorities have launched a thorough probe, with food samples from the packet sent for laboratory analysis.

Congress leader Vishwajeet Kadam emphasized the need for stringent action during a legislative assembly session, raising concerns over safety protocols in the mid-day meal scheme. Amidst ongoing investigations, authorities sealed the storage godown and scrutinized the contractor responsible for meal distribution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

