Indian and Bangladesh Naval Chiefs Forge Stronger Ties

Indian Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi engaged in a series of high-level discussions with Bangladesh's newly-appointed army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman, highlighting the robust bilateral ties and potential avenues for cooperation between the two armed forces.

Commencing his five-day visit to Bangladesh on June 30, Admiral Tripathi's primary focus was on consolidating the defence engagement and exploring collaborative maritime opportunities. This visit marks his first official overseas engagement since taking charge of the Indian Navy two months ago.

During his stay, Admiral Tripathi met various top officials, including Air Marshal Hasan Mahmood and Admiral M Nazmul Hassan, to discuss training, joint exercises, and interoperability initiatives. His discussions with Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reiterated the model bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh.

