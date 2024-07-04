Left Menu

Indian and Bangladesh Naval Chiefs Forge Stronger Ties

Indian Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi met Bangladesh's newly-appointed army chief, General Waker-Uz-Zaman, to strengthen bilateral defence ties and explore cooperation in maritime domains. The visit is Admiral Tripathi's first official foreign trip since assuming office, involving multiple high-level interactions with Bangladesh's military leadership.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 04-07-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 16:55 IST
Indian and Bangladesh Naval Chiefs Forge Stronger Ties
Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Indian Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi engaged in a series of high-level discussions with Bangladesh's newly-appointed army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman, highlighting the robust bilateral ties and potential avenues for cooperation between the two armed forces.

Commencing his five-day visit to Bangladesh on June 30, Admiral Tripathi's primary focus was on consolidating the defence engagement and exploring collaborative maritime opportunities. This visit marks his first official overseas engagement since taking charge of the Indian Navy two months ago.

During his stay, Admiral Tripathi met various top officials, including Air Marshal Hasan Mahmood and Admiral M Nazmul Hassan, to discuss training, joint exercises, and interoperability initiatives. His discussions with Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reiterated the model bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
3
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024