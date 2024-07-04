Left Menu

Delhi HC Rejects Petition for UP Election Video Footage

The Delhi High Court has dismissed petitions requesting video recordings of the election process in Fatehpur Sikri and Aligarh constituencies. The court stated that the matter falls outside its jurisdiction as all relevant events occurred in Uttar Pradesh. The petitioners were directed to seek remedy in an appropriate court.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2024 17:01 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 17:01 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has ruled against petitions seeking video recordings of the election process in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur Sikri and Aligarh constituencies. Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav highlighted that the jurisdiction of the matter falls outside Delhi.

Petitioners Bijendra Singh and Ramnath Singh, who contested the 2024 elections unsuccessfully from these regions, raised concerns over alleged irregularities during the counting. The court underscored that all integral activities, such as the elections and videography, took place in Uttar Pradesh.

Despite the involvement of the Election Commission of India's office in Delhi, the court emphasized that a substantial part of the cause of action happened in Uttar Pradesh, thereby dismissing the writ petition. The petitioners retain the right to pursue suitable legal recourse in the competent court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

