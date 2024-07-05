Court Extends K Kavitha's Judicial Custody in Delhi Excise Policy Scam
A court has extended the judicial custody of BRS leader K Kavitha till July 18 in relation to the Delhi excise policy scam. Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was arrested by the CBI in April and has been in custody since her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate.
A court here on Friday extended till July 18 the judicial custody of BRS leader K Kavitha in a corruption case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.
Special Judge Kaveri Baweja passed the order for Kavitha, who was arrested by the CBI in April from Tihar Jail, where she was lodged following her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
The Enforcement Directorate had earlier arrested the 46-year-old from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15 and placed her under judicial custody in connection with the case.
