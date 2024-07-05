Escalating Clashes: Seven Palestinians Killed in Jenin

Seven Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli military operation conducted in the West Bank city of Jenin on Friday, the Palestinian health ministry and the Palestinian Red Crescent confirmed.

According to a statement by Israel's military, its forces surrounded a building where militants had barricaded themselves, leading to an Israeli aircraft striking targets in the vicinity. The Jenin operation is part of an ongoing series of confrontations between Israeli forces and Palestinians, with violence escalating over the past two years. Tensions have heightened since a significant attack on Israel by Gaza-based Hamas fighters last October.

This operation highlights the persistent instability and rising intensity of clashes in the region.