Navy Officers Arrested as Kingpins in Visa Racket

Two Navy officers were identified as central figures in a visa racket, allegedly helping Indians acquire illegal visas for South Korea. Appearing in court, their police custody was extended for further investigation. Additional accused included Simran Teji, Ravi Kumar, and Deepak Mehra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 18:03 IST
In a significant breakthrough, the police identified two Navy officers as the primary architects behind a visa racket, resulting in their arrest. According to court proceedings on Friday, police sought an extension of their remand.

The magistrate's court granted an extension of police custody for Lieutenant Commander Vipin Dagar and Sub Lieutenant Braham Jyoti until July 9. Allegedly, these officers were essential to a network facilitating illegal work visas for Indians heading to South Korea, as claimed by the city police crime branch.

Accomplices Simran Teji, Ravi Kumar, and Deepak Mehra were also detained. The crime branch revealed that the navy officers procured a stamp-making machine while stationed in Visakhapatnam to produce fake documents for visa applications. Despite their lawyers' arguments against further custody, the court reinforced the need to confront the accused with each other to advance the investigation.

