Hisar Traders Protest Over Police Inaction Following Shooting Incident

Shops and petrol pumps remained closed in Hisar on Friday as traders protested against police inaction following a shooting incident outside a car dealership 12 days ago. The traders demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits, who had also issued ransom demands to other businesses in the area.

The Hisar District Bar Association President, Viney Kumar Bishnoi, announced that lawyers had suspended their work to support the traders. Similarly, Petrol Pumps Association chief Raj Kumar Salemgarh confirmed that all 15 petrol pumps in Hisar stayed shut due to the unresolved situation.

This day-long shutdown, organized by the Haryana Pradesh Beopar Mandal and other trading bodies, saw more than 70 market associations participate, leaving Hisar's markets deserted. Traders accused the police of providing only assurances without taking action. The bandhs' success was echoed by Bajrang Dass Garg, the President of the Haryana Pradesh Beopar Mandal, pressing the police to detain those responsible for the shooting and ransom demands.