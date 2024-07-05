High Court Denies Bail to Official in Bribery Case

The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has denied bail to Mohd Ishaq Bhat, a government revenue officer arrested for accepting a bribe in Ramban district. Justice Atul Sreedharan stressed that crimes like corruption involve significant premeditation and planning, differentiating them from crimes of passion.

Bhat, caught accepting Rs 18,000 for processing a land settlement application, was arrested by the CBI on May 27. His charge-sheet was filed on June 26. Although Bhat's wife, Tahira Begum, sought his release from judicial custody, the court highlighted the risk of him influencing witnesses if released prematurely.

The court further noted the recovery of Rs 3.71 lakh from Bhat's residence and ongoing investigations into other proceeds of the crime. The decision reinforced the stringent approach towards dealing with corruption, emphasizing the potential influence and resources corrupt officials possess.