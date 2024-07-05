Left Menu

U.S. Military Completes Withdrawal from Niger's Capital

The U.S. military will complete their withdrawal from Niger's Air Base 101 in the capital on Sunday, ending a longstanding partnership in the Sahel region. This follows an order from Niger's ruling junta, which emerged after a coup last year.

Updated: 05-07-2024 19:51 IST
U.S. Military Completes Withdrawal from Niger's Capital
The U.S. military is set to finalize the withdrawal of all personnel from Niger's Air Base 101 in the nation's capital by Sunday, according to a two-star U.S. general coordinating the pullout.

Niger's ruling junta, which came to power after a coup last year, ordered the withdrawal of approximately 1,000 U.S. military personnel in April. Until the coup, Niger had been a key partner for Washington in combating insurgents in the Sahel region of Africa, an area plagued by violence that has resulted in thousands of deaths and millions of displaced people.

A joint ceremony will mark the departure of the last U.S. C-17 aircraft, with the government of Niger taking control of former U.S. areas and facilities, as confirmed by Air Force Major General Kenneth Ekman during a video conference from Niger's capital.

