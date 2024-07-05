Tragic End for BSP Leader in Tamil Nadu

In a tragic incident, the president of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Tamil Nadu, K Armstrong, was brutally hacked to death by a six-member gang near his residence on Friday, police reported.

The gang, riding two-wheelers, ambushed Armstrong, a former councillor of Chennai Corporation, near his house in Perambur, causing severe injuries before fleeing the scene. Armstrong succumbed to his injuries en route to the hospital.

Authorities have launched an intensive manhunt to apprehend the suspects involved in Armstrong's murder.