Tragic End for BSP Leader in Tamil Nadu
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Tamil Nadu president K Armstrong was fatally attacked by a six-member gang near his house. The attackers, on two-wheelers, inflicted serious injuries and fled the scene. Armstrong succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital. Police are actively searching for the suspects.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-07-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 21:00 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, the president of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Tamil Nadu, K Armstrong, was brutally hacked to death by a six-member gang near his residence on Friday, police reported.
The gang, riding two-wheelers, ambushed Armstrong, a former councillor of Chennai Corporation, near his house in Perambur, causing severe injuries before fleeing the scene. Armstrong succumbed to his injuries en route to the hospital.
Authorities have launched an intensive manhunt to apprehend the suspects involved in Armstrong's murder.
