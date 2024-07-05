Left Menu

Tragic End for BSP Leader in Tamil Nadu

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Tamil Nadu president K Armstrong was fatally attacked by a six-member gang near his house. The attackers, on two-wheelers, inflicted serious injuries and fled the scene. Armstrong succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital. Police are actively searching for the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-07-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 21:00 IST
Tragic End for BSP Leader in Tamil Nadu
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, the president of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Tamil Nadu, K Armstrong, was brutally hacked to death by a six-member gang near his residence on Friday, police reported.

The gang, riding two-wheelers, ambushed Armstrong, a former councillor of Chennai Corporation, near his house in Perambur, causing severe injuries before fleeing the scene. Armstrong succumbed to his injuries en route to the hospital.

Authorities have launched an intensive manhunt to apprehend the suspects involved in Armstrong's murder.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024