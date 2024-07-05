Left Menu

Mali Civilian Crisis: Allegations of Mass Killings by Army and Russian Mercenaries

Dozens of civilians were killed in northern Mali during military operations by Malian soldiers and Russian mercenaries, according to civil organizations. The violence follows Mali's junta breaking a peace deal with rebels, leading to increased instability. The Malian military denies knowledge of the killings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bamako | Updated: 05-07-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 21:35 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Mali

Mali's army, along with Russian mercenaries, have been accused of killing dozens of civilians during a military operation in northern Mali last month, as reported by civil organizations and community members. The allegations come amid rising violence after the ruling junta ended a peace agreement with rebel factions.

The incidents occurred between June 20 and 29 in Abeibara, a region previously controlled by Tuareg militants, who have been in conflict with the army. Recently, civilians have increasingly become casualties in the ongoing conflict. Some militants in the area were formerly aligned with al-Qaida.

Abeibara's village chief's son, Hamadine Driss Ag Mohamed, told The Associated Press that Malian troops and Wagner fighters executed 46 civilians. He accused them of killing elders and shepherds, and looting valuables. Mali and its neighboring countries have been grappling with insurgencies from groups connected to al-Qaida and the Islamic State.

