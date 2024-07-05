Left Menu

Kerala Governor Takes Firm Stand Against SFI: No Nominations for 'Criminals and Brutes'

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has declared that he will not nominate any members from the Students Federation of India (SFI) to university bodies, labeling them as 'criminals' and 'brutes'. Khan emphasized that violent behavior to achieve political aims is tantamount to terrorism and must be curbed.

In a resolute move, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan announced on Friday his decision against nominating any members of the Students Federation of India (SFI) to university bodies in the state. He branded the student activists as 'criminals' and 'brutes' for their alleged actions.

Khan criticized the SFI for employing violence in an attempt to overawe others to realize political objectives, terming such acts as a form of terrorism. 'There is no way I am going to nominate anyone associated with such a violent organization,' he said emphatically.

The Governor's statement followed inquiries from reporters about recent protests by the SFI and a series of violent incidents on university campuses. Khan reaffirmed his commitment to address these issues by directing Vice Chancellors to take strict measures against any form of campus violence, aiming to maintain law and order.

