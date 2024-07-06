Left Menu

Amartya Sen Criticizes New Legislation and Education Policy

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen criticized the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for replacing the IPC without adequate stakeholder discussions. He emphasized that the issues in different states cannot be addressed uniformly. Additionally, Sen commented on the Lok Sabha election results and expressed concerns over India's new education policy and high unemployment rates.

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen on Saturday criticized the replacement of the IPC with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as an unwelcome change due to the lack of comprehensive stakeholder discussions.

Speaking in Santiniketan, Sen stated that extensive talks were necessary before the enactment of new laws. He highlighted the diversity of issues faced by states like Manipur and Madhya Pradesh, emphasizing the impracticality of a uniform approach.

Sen also addressed the Lok Sabha election results, noting that the Hindutva brand of politics has been partially thwarted. He attributed high unemployment rates to neglect in the education and health sectors and found nothing novel in the New Education Policy, 2020.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

