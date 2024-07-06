Union Minister George Kurian: 'Minorities in India Are Among the Most Secure in the World'

Union Minister George Kurian on Saturday asserted that minorities in India were among the most secure and safe in the world.

Addressing the media at the press club, Kurian acknowledged certain issues but expressed confidence in resolving them. He urged a comparison of religious freedom in India with that in Pakistan, China, Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. Citing an American president's ban on people from 16 countries, Kurian emphasized India's relative safety.

He also alleged monthly communal riots in Europe. 'Minorities in India are among the most secure and safe in the world,' Kurian reiterated. He admitted that not everything is perfect but emphasized that issues could be resolved. Having visited various places in India to interact with victims of alleged atrocities, he was confident in India's safety for minorities.

George Kurian, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Minority Affairs in the third Modi ministry, previously served as the vice-chairman of the National Commission for Minorities.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)