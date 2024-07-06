Left Menu

Twin Encounters in Kulgam: Four Terrorists and Two Soldiers Dead

At least four terrorists were killed and two soldiers lost their lives in twin encounters in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir. The confrontations occurred in Frisal Chinnigam and Modergam areas. Bodies of the terrorists have been sighted, but retrieval is pending as the operation continues.

At least four terrorists were neutralized and two soldiers sacrificed their lives during twin encounters in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday, officials reported.

The encounters took place in Frisal Chinnigam and Modergam areas of south Kashmir. Officials confirmed that contact with the terrorists was established during a cordon and search operation in Frisal Chinnigam, leading to the current tally of four terrorists killed. Their bodies have been sighted, though retrieval is pending due to ongoing firefights.

Drone footage has confirmed the presence of four bodies at the encounter site, but retrieval has been delayed. Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, V K Birdhi has affirmed that the operation will continue. Earlier, a gunfight in Modergam village ensued after security forces, acting on specific inputs, launched a search operation.

