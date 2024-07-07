Left Menu

Hamas Agrees to U.S. Proposal for Israeli Hostage Talks Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict

Hamas has agreed to a U.S.-proposed discussion on releasing Israeli hostages, signaling a potential pivot in the ongoing Gaza conflict. This acceptance comes 16 days into efforts to cease hostilities. Mediated by international entities, the negotiations aim to conclude the nine-month war between Israel and Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 00:17 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 00:17 IST
Hamas Agrees to U.S. Proposal for Israeli Hostage Talks Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict
AI Generated Representative Image

Hamas has accepted a U.S. proposal to initiate talks focused on releasing Israeli hostages, including soldiers, 16 days after a preliminary agreement intended to end the Gaza war was established, a senior Hamas source informed Reuters on Saturday. The group has retracted its demand for an immediate ceasefire commitment from Israel and will instead allow for negotiations to secure that goal during the initial six-week phase of the agreement, noted the source under the condition of anonymity due to the confidentiality of the discussions.

A Palestinian official involved in the international peace efforts mentioned that this proposal might lead to a framework agreement if Israel concurs, potentially ending the nine-month conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. An Israeli negotiation team source indicated a real possibility of reaching an agreement, in contrast to previous impasses during the ongoing war.

Efforts to secure a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza have escalated, involving active shuttle diplomacy among Washington, Israel, and Qatar. The U.S. administration is keen on achieving a deal before the looming presidential election in November. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's spokesperson didn't offer an immediate comment, highlighting the continued diplomatic endeavor as both sides strive to bridge remaining gaps.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024