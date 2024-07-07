Hamas Agrees to U.S. Proposal for Israeli Hostage Talks Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict

Hamas has accepted a U.S. proposal to initiate talks focused on releasing Israeli hostages, including soldiers, 16 days after a preliminary agreement intended to end the Gaza war was established, a senior Hamas source informed Reuters on Saturday. The group has retracted its demand for an immediate ceasefire commitment from Israel and will instead allow for negotiations to secure that goal during the initial six-week phase of the agreement, noted the source under the condition of anonymity due to the confidentiality of the discussions.

A Palestinian official involved in the international peace efforts mentioned that this proposal might lead to a framework agreement if Israel concurs, potentially ending the nine-month conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. An Israeli negotiation team source indicated a real possibility of reaching an agreement, in contrast to previous impasses during the ongoing war.

Efforts to secure a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza have escalated, involving active shuttle diplomacy among Washington, Israel, and Qatar. The U.S. administration is keen on achieving a deal before the looming presidential election in November. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's spokesperson didn't offer an immediate comment, highlighting the continued diplomatic endeavor as both sides strive to bridge remaining gaps.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)