Sudanese Reconciliation Talks: A Fragile Path to Peace

Sudanese political factions convened in Cairo for reconciliation talks, marking the first official talks since their conflict began 15 months ago. Despite the severe humanitarian crisis and ongoing displacements, parties admitted there was little hope for a swift resolution. Talks highlighted deep divisions, particularly around the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Updated: 07-07-2024 00:59 IST
On Saturday, Sudanese political factions formally attended reconciliation talks in Cairo, the first since the conflict began almost 15 months ago. However, there was little prospect of quickly ending the war. The Democratic Bloc, aligned with the army, refused to hold joint sessions with the Taqaddum faction, which it accuses of sympathizing with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Notably, neither the army nor the RSF attended the talks.

The Sudanese war, which erupted in April 2023, has displaced almost 10 million people, triggered famine warnings, and escalated ethnically-driven violence largely attributed to the RSF. This week, the RSF swept through Sennar state, displacing even more citizens. In reaction, army head General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan stated that the army would not negotiate with the RSF or its supporters.

Addressing the conference, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty emphasized the dire humanitarian crisis, urging all parties to cease military operations immediately. Previous talks in Jeddah, sponsored by the United States and Saudi Arabia, had broken down at the end of last year.

The Taqaddum coalition, which includes pro-democracy parties, armed groups, and civil society entities, called for an end to the war. Meanwhile, the Democratic Bloc, comprising several armed group leaders fighting alongside the army, insisted Egypt lower expectations for the meeting. Both factions only agreed to form a small subcommittee aimed at drafting a final communique to end the war.

Finance Minister Jibril Ibrahim stressed that sitting with RSF allies would send the wrong message to citizens and soldiers. He asserted that an end to the conflict is unrealistic without the RSF withdrawing from civilian areas and stopping material support from the United Arab Emirates. Former Prime Minister and Taqaddum head Abdalla Hamdok rejected ties with the RSF, calling for patience and incremental progress toward peace. U.S. Special Envoy Tom Perriello expressed hope that momentum from the Cairo talks could carry forward to an upcoming meeting organized by the African Union.

