Russian Air Defence Downs 14 Ukrainian Drones in a Single Day
Russian air defence units intercepted a total of 14 Ukrainian drones—seven each in the Belgorod and Kursk regions—along the Ukrainian border. The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed the interceptions in Belgorod, while Kursk's governor reported drone attacks and shelling of villages by Ukrainian forces.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 03:13 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 03:13 IST
Russian air defence units successfully intercepted 14 Ukrainian drones on Saturday in the Belgorod and Kursk regions bordering Ukraine, according to official and military sources.
The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed that seven drones were downed over Belgorod, an area frequently targeted by Ukrainian attacks.
In the Kursk region, Governor Alexei Smirnov reported a similar number of drones being downed and noted that Ukrainian forces had shelled approximately 10 villages throughout the day.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement