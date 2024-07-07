Russian Air Defence Downs 14 Ukrainian Drones in a Single Day

Russian air defence units successfully intercepted 14 Ukrainian drones on Saturday in the Belgorod and Kursk regions bordering Ukraine, according to official and military sources.

The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed that seven drones were downed over Belgorod, an area frequently targeted by Ukrainian attacks.

In the Kursk region, Governor Alexei Smirnov reported a similar number of drones being downed and noted that Ukrainian forces had shelled approximately 10 villages throughout the day.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)