Mizoram's Stand on Zo Refugees: CM Lalduhoma Urges PM Modi for Understanding

Mizoram's Chief Minister Lalduhoma has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to recognize the state's dilemma in sheltering Zo refugees from Bangladesh, according to an official statement.

A state home department official reported that around 2,000 Zo ethnic individuals have sought refuge in Mizoram since 2022.

In a meeting with Modi in New Delhi, Lalduhoma reiterated that his government cannot deport Zo people from Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tracts.

Ethnic connections between Mizos and the Bangladeshi refugees have been highlighted as a key factor in this stance.

Lalduhoma informed Modi that many Bawm tribe members from Bangladesh have taken refuge in Mizoram since the military action against the Kuki-Chin National Army began in November 2022, with more expected to arrive.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)