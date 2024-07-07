Mizoram's Stand on Zo Refugees: CM Lalduhoma Urges PM Modi for Understanding
Chief Minister Lalduhoma of Mizoram has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to understand the state's position on providing refuge to Zo ethnic people from Bangladesh. Nearly 2,000 refugees have taken shelter since a military offensive in 2022, and the state government claims it cannot push them back.
- Country:
- India
Mizoram's Chief Minister Lalduhoma has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to recognize the state's dilemma in sheltering Zo refugees from Bangladesh, according to an official statement.
A state home department official reported that around 2,000 Zo ethnic individuals have sought refuge in Mizoram since 2022.
In a meeting with Modi in New Delhi, Lalduhoma reiterated that his government cannot deport Zo people from Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tracts.
Ethnic connections between Mizos and the Bangladeshi refugees have been highlighted as a key factor in this stance.
Lalduhoma informed Modi that many Bawm tribe members from Bangladesh have taken refuge in Mizoram since the military action against the Kuki-Chin National Army began in November 2022, with more expected to arrive.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bangladeshi Man Disappears in Kolkata During Medical Visit
Bangladeshi Man Missing in Kolkata: Desperation Grows
Bangladesh PM Hasina receives ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan
India and Bangladesh firm up MoU on maritime cooperation and blue economy.
Bangladesh lies at confluence of India's Neighbourhood First policy, Act East policy, Vision SAGAR and Indo-Pacific vision: PM Modi.