Left Menu

Kerala Cricket Scandal: Coach Accused of Molesting Teen Aspirants

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has registered a case against a former Kerala Cricket Association coach accused of molesting teenage cricket aspirants. The coach, Manu, allegedly took the victims to Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu, and engaged in inappropriate conduct. The Commission is seeking an explanation from the KCA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-07-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 16:14 IST
Kerala Cricket Scandal: Coach Accused of Molesting Teen Aspirants
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission on Sunday registered a case on its own regarding the alleged molestation of teenage cricket aspirants by a former coach of the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA).

The Commission has issued a notice to the KCA, demanding an explanation for the allegations raised by the victims and the circumstances that allowed such incidents to occur.

The intervention came after media reports highlighted the issue, leading to the arrest and remand of the accused coach, Manu, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Complaints suggest Manu took the teenage girls to Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu, and sexually assaulted them. He is also accused of taking nude photographs of the victims.

Despite the mental stress faced by the victims and their families, the KCA initially claimed ignorance of the incidents. However, following one victim's complaint, more girls came forward with similar allegations against the coach.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024