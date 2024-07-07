Kerala Cricket Scandal: Coach Accused of Molesting Teen Aspirants

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission on Sunday registered a case on its own regarding the alleged molestation of teenage cricket aspirants by a former coach of the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA).

The Commission has issued a notice to the KCA, demanding an explanation for the allegations raised by the victims and the circumstances that allowed such incidents to occur.

The intervention came after media reports highlighted the issue, leading to the arrest and remand of the accused coach, Manu, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Complaints suggest Manu took the teenage girls to Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu, and sexually assaulted them. He is also accused of taking nude photographs of the victims.

Despite the mental stress faced by the victims and their families, the KCA initially claimed ignorance of the incidents. However, following one victim's complaint, more girls came forward with similar allegations against the coach.

