Left Menu

Temple Vandalism Sparks Protests in Jammu: Perpetrator Apprehended Swiftly

A temple in a village near Jammu was allegedly vandalized, leading to local protests. The Jammu & Kashmir Police swiftly apprehended the suspect. This incident marks the second act of vandalism in the Jammu region within a week. Authorities are urged to take stern action against the culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-07-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 17:05 IST
Temple Vandalism Sparks Protests in Jammu: Perpetrator Apprehended Swiftly
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A temple was allegedly vandalized in a village on the outskirts of Jammu, triggering protests by locals, police said on Sunday. The perpetrator was caught within hours of the incident.

This marks the second such incident in the past week in the Jammu region, increasing concerns among the local community.

Officials reported that unidentified individuals vandalized the place of worship in the Narain Khoo area of Nagrota, near Jammu, late Saturday night, prompting demands for strict action from locals.

According to a police spokesman, 'Jammu & Kashmir Police in Jammu district successfully cracked a case of religious place vandalism and arson that took place in Nagrota last evening. The investigation led to the identification and apprehension of the perpetrator responsible for the act.'

Earlier, another place of worship was found vandalized in a village in the Reasi district on June 30. Over 43 suspects were detained for questioning by the police.

Senior BJP leader and former MLA of Nagrota constituency, Devender Singh Rana, praised the district administration for taking serious note of the incident and reacting promptly to bring the culprit to justice. He stated, 'Such incidents are a cause of concern and cannot be tolerated. This conspiracy needs to be exposed.'

Rana urged the public to remain calm and reiterated that the administration has assured stern action against the culprits.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024