Temple Vandalism Sparks Protests in Jammu: Perpetrator Apprehended Swiftly

A temple was allegedly vandalized in a village on the outskirts of Jammu, triggering protests by locals, police said on Sunday. The perpetrator was caught within hours of the incident.

This marks the second such incident in the past week in the Jammu region, increasing concerns among the local community.

Officials reported that unidentified individuals vandalized the place of worship in the Narain Khoo area of Nagrota, near Jammu, late Saturday night, prompting demands for strict action from locals.

According to a police spokesman, 'Jammu & Kashmir Police in Jammu district successfully cracked a case of religious place vandalism and arson that took place in Nagrota last evening. The investigation led to the identification and apprehension of the perpetrator responsible for the act.'

Earlier, another place of worship was found vandalized in a village in the Reasi district on June 30. Over 43 suspects were detained for questioning by the police.

Senior BJP leader and former MLA of Nagrota constituency, Devender Singh Rana, praised the district administration for taking serious note of the incident and reacting promptly to bring the culprit to justice. He stated, 'Such incidents are a cause of concern and cannot be tolerated. This conspiracy needs to be exposed.'

Rana urged the public to remain calm and reiterated that the administration has assured stern action against the culprits.

