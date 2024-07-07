Four Brothers Arrested in Sonitpur with Ammunition

In a significant crackdown, four brothers were arrested in Assam's Sonitpur district during a coordinated operation by police and the CRPF on Saturday night, additional SP (HQ) Madhurima Das revealed.

The raid took place in Kuttamari Char, located on the southern banks of the Brahmaputra river. Authorities recovered a pistol, a magazine, and five .22 live rounds from the residence of one of the suspects, according to police sources.

This operation underscores the ongoing efforts to eradicate illegal arms and enhance security in the region.

