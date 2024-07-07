Four Brothers Arrested in Sonitpur with Ammunition
Four brothers were apprehended in Assam's Sonitpur district during a joint police and CRPF operation. A pistol, a magazine, and live ammunition were recovered from their residence. The operation was conducted in Kuttamari Char on the southern banks of the Brahmaputra.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 07-07-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 20:12 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown, four brothers were arrested in Assam's Sonitpur district during a coordinated operation by police and the CRPF on Saturday night, additional SP (HQ) Madhurima Das revealed.
The raid took place in Kuttamari Char, located on the southern banks of the Brahmaputra river. Authorities recovered a pistol, a magazine, and five .22 live rounds from the residence of one of the suspects, according to police sources.
This operation underscores the ongoing efforts to eradicate illegal arms and enhance security in the region.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam
- Sonitpur
- arrest
- pistol
- ammunition
- CRPF
- police
- Kuttamari Char
- security
- illegal arms
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Government Reshuffles Top Police Personnel
Jodhpur Communal Clash: Policemen Injured, Vehicles Burned Amid Violence
Anupam Kher office robbery case: Two arrested by Mumbai Police
Jordan Police Uncover Explosives in Capital: Investigation Underway
NEET Exam Scandal: Bihar Police Detains Six in Deoghar