Modern-Day Con Artists Busted: High-Tech Cheque Cloning Scam Exposed

A ten-member gang in Uttar Pradesh was arrested for using sophisticated techniques to clone cheques and swindle people of crores of rupees. The gang's operation involved multiple accomplices from various sectors. The police have seized multiple items and sent the accused into judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 07-07-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 21:34 IST
In a significant bust, Bulandshahr district police arrested a ten-member gang in Uttar Pradesh for swindling people of crores of rupees using an advanced cheque-cloning scam. The gang's methods were more sophisticated than those shown in the 2002 film 'Catch Me If You Can', where Leonardo DiCaprio played conman Frank Abagnale Jr.,

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar, the gang's operation was highly organized, with each member having specific roles similar to a corporate setup. The sophisticated scam included stealing customer chequebooks, removing details from canceled cheques using chemicals, and printing the details of new chequebooks before they reached customers. They impersonated account holders to withdraw funds using forged signatures.

The police have seized 42 mobile phones, 33 SIM cards, 12 chequebooks, and other related materials. The gang was active in various states, including Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, and Uttar Pradesh. The suspects have been sent into judicial custody following their arrest.

