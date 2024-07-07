Tragic Fall: Boy Loses Life Due to Railing Gap in Ballygunge
A six-year-old boy, the son of domestic help Durga Nayek, died after falling through a gap in the railing on the fifth-floor staircase of a Ballygunge building. The accident occurred while he was playing with his sister. An investigation is underway.
A tragic incident occurred in Ballygunge as a six-year-old boy fell to his death from the fifth-floor staircase of a building. Police revealed that the boy, the son of domestic help Durga Nayek, was playing with his elder sister in the service quarters when the accident happened at approximately 9.15 PM on Saturday.
The boy reportedly lost his balance and slipped through a gap in the railing, falling down to the ground floor. He was immediately rushed to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital but could not survive the injuries sustained from the fall.
Authorities have initiated a detailed investigation to determine the exact circumstances leading to this unfortunate event, police added.
