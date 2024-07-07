Left Menu

Ceasefire Talks: Hamas Awaits Israel’s Response Amidst Escalating Tensions

Hamas officials are waiting for Israel's response to a ceasefire proposal, part of a U.S.-mediated plan aimed at ending the nine-month-long war in Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is consulting on the next steps, while protests in Israel push for an agreement. The conflict has claimed thousands of lives on both sides.

Updated: 07-07-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 22:27 IST
Hamas is awaiting Israel's reply on a ceasefire proposal, officials from the Palestinian group disclosed on Sunday, following the group's acceptance of a significant part of a U.S. plan to end the nine-month conflict in Gaza. Prime Minister Netanyahu is scheduled for consultations regarding the ensuing steps in the three-phase plan laid out by President Biden, mediated by Qatar and Egypt.

The plan aims to end the war and secure the release of approximately 120 Israeli hostages held by Hamas. An anonymous Hamas official told Reuters they are waiting on Israel's response delivered through mediators. Another Palestinian official knowledgeable about the ceasefire talks noted Israel's discussions with Qatar and expects a reply within days. CIA Director William Burns is expected to meet with Qatari and Israeli officials this week to push the negotiations forward.

In an important shift, Hamas dropped its demand for an immediate permanent ceasefire commitment from Israel, agreeing to engage in negotiations during the six-week first phase. Meanwhile, public protests in Israel pressure the government to agree to the ceasefire, aiming to end the war that has devastated Gaza and Israel, resulting in significant casualties and widespread destruction.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

