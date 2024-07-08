Kim Yo Jong Slams South Korea's Military Drills

Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has denounced South Korea's recent military exercises near the border as a blatant provocation, according to reports from state media KCNA on Monday.

Accusing South Korean President Yoon of fostering tensions on the Korean peninsula to divert attention from domestic issues, Kim referenced an online petition with over one million signatures calling for Yoon's impeachment. She warned that North Korea would respond militarily if it perceives a violation of its sovereignty, in line with its constitutional mandates.

This criticism follows South Korea's resumption of live-fire artillery drills near the maritime border in late June, the first such activity since 2018. Additionally, South Korea announced plans to suspend a 2018 military agreement aimed at reducing tensions, in response to North Korea's recent provocative actions, including trash balloon launches toward the South.

