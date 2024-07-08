North Korean Leader's Sister Accuses South Korean President of Escalating Tensions

Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has accused South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol of deliberately escalating tensions on the Korean peninsula to divert attention from domestic problems, according to state media reports on Monday.

The accusation comes after Pyongyang signed a mutual defense pact with Russia and responded to South Korean activists' anti-North Korea balloon launches by sending trash-filled balloons over the border. Kim stated that Yoon's administration, facing severe internal crises, is attempting an 'emergency escape' by escalating tensions.

South Korea's unification ministry, responsible for inter-Korean affairs, expressed regret over Kim's comments. Koo Byoung-sam, a spokesperson for the ministry, remarked, 'The North Korean regime, which ignores its people's livelihoods and oppresses basic human rights, should reflect on itself.' The situation has further deteriorated with South Korea's recent artillery drills near the maritime border, marking the first such exercises since 2018.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)