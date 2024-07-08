Philippines and Japan Strengthen Security Ties with New Agreement

The Philippines and Japan have formalized a significant security agreement, permitting the deployment of their forces on each other's soil. This milestone comes amidst growing tensions in the Indo-Pacific region, according to a statement made by presidential communications secretary Cheloy Garafil on Monday.

The Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) was officiated by Philippine Defence Minister Gilberto Teodoro and Japan Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa. The momentous signing was witnessed by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr at the presidential palace.

The RAA establishes a framework to enhance military cooperation, simplifying the entry of foreign personnel and equipment for the visiting forces.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)