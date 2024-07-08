Left Menu

Philippines and Japan Sign Historic Defense Agreement Amid Rising Indo-Pacific Tensions

The Philippines and Japan have signed a reciprocal access agreement (RAA) allowing military forces from both countries to deploy on each other's soil. This landmark deal, witnessed by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, aims to enhance security cooperation amid increasing tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 08:45 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 08:45 IST
Philippines and Japan Sign Historic Defense Agreement Amid Rising Indo-Pacific Tensions
AI Generated Representative Image

(Adds details, context from paragraph 3) MANILA, July 8 (Reuters) -

The Philippines and Japan have signed a landmark reciprocal access agreement (RAA) allowing for the deployment of their forces on each other's soil, marking a significant development in their security relations as tensions escalate in the Indo-Pacific. Philippine Defence Minister Gilberto Teodoro and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa signed the agreement during a ceremony in Manila, which was attended by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, according to a message from presidential communications secretary Cheloy Garafil.

The RAA establishes a framework to facilitate military cooperation, simplifying the entry of foreign personnel and equipment for visiting forces. This groundbreaking deal, the first of its kind signed by Japan in Asia, will become effective after ratification by both nations' legislatures.

A Japanese military presence in the Philippines is expected to aid Manila in countering Chinese influence in the South China Sea, where Beijing's expansive claims conflict with several Southeast Asian nations. An international tribunal ruled in 2016 that China's claims had no legal basis, a decision Beijing has rejected. Both the Philippines and Japan, key U.S. allies in Asia, have adopted firm stances against China's aggressive actions, which have caused longstanding maritime disputes.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024