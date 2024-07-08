Philippines and Japan Sign Historic Defense Agreement Amid Rising Indo-Pacific Tensions
The Philippines and Japan have signed a reciprocal access agreement (RAA) allowing military forces from both countries to deploy on each other's soil. This landmark deal, witnessed by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, aims to enhance security cooperation amid increasing tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.
The Philippines and Japan have signed a landmark reciprocal access agreement (RAA) allowing for the deployment of their forces on each other's soil, marking a significant development in their security relations as tensions escalate in the Indo-Pacific. Philippine Defence Minister Gilberto Teodoro and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa signed the agreement during a ceremony in Manila, which was attended by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, according to a message from presidential communications secretary Cheloy Garafil.
The RAA establishes a framework to facilitate military cooperation, simplifying the entry of foreign personnel and equipment for visiting forces. This groundbreaking deal, the first of its kind signed by Japan in Asia, will become effective after ratification by both nations' legislatures.
A Japanese military presence in the Philippines is expected to aid Manila in countering Chinese influence in the South China Sea, where Beijing's expansive claims conflict with several Southeast Asian nations. An international tribunal ruled in 2016 that China's claims had no legal basis, a decision Beijing has rejected. Both the Philippines and Japan, key U.S. allies in Asia, have adopted firm stances against China's aggressive actions, which have caused longstanding maritime disputes.
