Philippines and Japan Fortify Defence Ties Amid Regional Tensions

The Philippines and Japan have fortified their defence ties by signing a reciprocal access agreement (RAA) on Monday, aiming for regional stability amid growing tensions with China. Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa hailed the pact, which streamlines the process for military equipment and personnel to enter for combat training and disaster response, calling it a landmark achievement.

This agreement marks Japan's first of its kind in Asia and highlights the increasing confrontations with China in the South China Sea. Philippine Defence Minister Gilberto Teodoro lauded the agreement, citing it as a milestone in their shared quest to maintain a rules-based international order.

Both nations, key U.S. allies in Asia, have adopted firm stances against China's assertiveness in the South China Sea, where Beijing's broad territorial claims clash with those of several Southeast Asian nations. A 2016 international tribunal dismissed China's claims as baseless. Japan, which has its maritime dispute with China in the East China Sea, backs the Philippines' position in the South China Sea and has voiced concerns over incidents involving Chinese vessels.

Japanese Defence Minister Minoru Kihara emphasized the strategic importance of defense cooperation with the Philippines, noting that the region is critical to Japan's sea lanes. Tokyo has similar RAA deals with Australia and Britain and is negotiating one with France. The Philippines also has similar agreements with the United States and Australia, while Japan hosts the largest concentration of U.S. forces outside America.

The RAA will take effect upon ratification by both countries' parliaments.

