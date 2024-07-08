Left Menu

Supreme Court to Review Bail Grant in Soumya Vishwanathan Murder Case

The Supreme Court has agreed to review petitions filed by Delhi Police challenging the bail granted to four convicts in the 2008 murder case of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan. The high court had granted bail citing prolonged incarceration, while the case continues to draw significant legal attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 13:19 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 13:19 IST
Supreme Court to Review Bail Grant in Soumya Vishwanathan Murder Case
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has agreed to review pleas filed by Delhi Police challenging the high court's decision to grant bail to four convicts in the Soumya Vishwanathan murder case. The four individuals, Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Singh Malik, and Ajay Kumar, were sentenced to life imprisonment for their roles in the murder of TV journalist Vishwanathan.

A bench comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma has issued notices regarding these petitions, tagging them with an existing plea from Vishwanathan's mother, challenging the bail. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing Delhi Police, urged that all pleas be considered together.

In an earlier ruling, the high court had suspended the sentences of the four convicts, citing their 14-year custody period, and granted them bail. Soumya Vishwanathan was murdered on September 30, 2008, by the convicts during an attempted robbery while she was returning home. The case has also been linked to the murder of IT professional Jigisha Ghosh, further complicating the legal proceedings.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024