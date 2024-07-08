Supreme Court to Review Bail Grant in Soumya Vishwanathan Murder Case

The Supreme Court has agreed to review pleas filed by Delhi Police challenging the high court's decision to grant bail to four convicts in the Soumya Vishwanathan murder case. The four individuals, Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Singh Malik, and Ajay Kumar, were sentenced to life imprisonment for their roles in the murder of TV journalist Vishwanathan.

A bench comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma has issued notices regarding these petitions, tagging them with an existing plea from Vishwanathan's mother, challenging the bail. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing Delhi Police, urged that all pleas be considered together.

In an earlier ruling, the high court had suspended the sentences of the four convicts, citing their 14-year custody period, and granted them bail. Soumya Vishwanathan was murdered on September 30, 2008, by the convicts during an attempted robbery while she was returning home. The case has also been linked to the murder of IT professional Jigisha Ghosh, further complicating the legal proceedings.

