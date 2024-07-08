Left Menu

Public Attack Highlights Law and Order Concerns in Punjab

Jaspal Singh Athiyani was fatally attacked in public view near Maur Mandi. The assault, linked to an old rivalry, was captured on video. This incident, following another recent attack, raised alarm about Punjab's law and order under the AAP government. Political leaders condemned the violence and questioned the administration's effectiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bathinda | Updated: 08-07-2024 13:55 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 13:55 IST
  • India

Jaspal Singh Athiyani, 40, was fatally attacked with sharp-edged weapons by two individuals in public near Maur Mandi, as police reported on Monday. The incident, caught on video, shows Athiyani being repeatedly struck by his assailants. This violent act, said to be the result of an old rivalry, led to his death at a government hospital.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Maur) Rahul Bhardwaj confirmed Athiyani's involvement in a 2020 murder case. A case has been registered against six individuals, and police efforts to apprehend them are ongoing. The disturbing event comes close on the heels of an attack on Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader Sandeep Thapar in Ludhiana.

Reacting to the incident, Shiromani Akali Dal leaders Sukhbir Singh Badal and Harsimrat Kaur Badal criticized the AAP government for failing to maintain law and order. They accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of neglecting public safety and allowing gangsters to operate without fear.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

