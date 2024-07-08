State's Role Questioned in Sandeshkhali Investigation

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the West Bengal government's plea challenging the high court's order directing a CBI probe into allegations of crimes in Sandeshkhali.

"Why should the state be interested in protecting someone?" the bench questioned, noting the state's inaction for months. The state's counsel, Abhishek Singhvi, argued that the high court's directions should be limited in scope. However, the bench remained firm, questioning the state's motivations and rejecting the plea.

The CBI probe will continue as directed, focusing on allegations including a ration scam and attacks on officials. The high court's order stands, with the investigation set to address crimes against women, land grabbing, and other serious offenses.

