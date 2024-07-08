Left Menu

Assassination Survivor PM Fico Resumes Duties with Farm Visit

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico made his first trip outside the capital since an assassination attempt in May. Accompanied by Agriculture Minister Richard Takac, he visited a farm to assess the grain harvest. Fico, who used a walking stick, stated Slovakia isn’t lifting its ban on Ukrainian agricultural imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bratislava | Updated: 08-07-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 16:41 IST
Robert Fico
  • Country:
  • Slovakia

Slovakia's populist Prime Minister Robert Fico embarked on his first journey outside the capital since surviving an assassination attempt earlier this year.

On Monday, Fico visited a farm in Slovenska Nova Ves, along with agriculture minister Richard Takac, to assess the grain harvest. Despite his ongoing recovery, Fico used a walking stick and refrained from engaging with the media.

Addressing the agricultural sector, Fico emphasized Slovakia's stance on maintaining its ban on Ukrainian agricultural imports, while expressing gratitude to local farmers for their dedication. This visit marks his first official trip since the May 15 attempt on his life in Handlova, situated northeast of Bratislava.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

