Legal Battle Intensifies: Delhi Police Oppose Aide’s Bail Plea

Delhi Police on Monday opposed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar's plea in Delhi High Court, challenging his arrest concerning the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal.

The police claimed Kumar was not hastily arrested and denied any procedural faults. Kumar's counsel argued the arrest was illegal due to delays in filing the FIR, stating he was detained on May 18, the same day he volunteered for the investigation.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna reserved the order post-arguments, while the police noted this was not Kumar's first offense. They accused him of tampering with evidence by formatting his mobile phone, stressing that any leniency could hamper future investigations.

