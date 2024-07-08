Left Menu

Tragic Turn: Newlywed Woman Commits Suicide in Ajmer

A day after her wedding, Komal Sharma, a resident of Jaipur, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the seventh floor of an apartment building in Ajmer. Police are investigating the incident, which took place at Gokuldham Apartment. The body is in the mortuary awaiting post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-07-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 20:43 IST
A day after her wedding, Komal Sharma, 32, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the seventh floor of Gokuldham Apartment in Ajmer district, Rajasthan.

Sharma, who hailed from Jaipur, had married Ajmer resident Raunak Bans just a day prior.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Rudra Prakash Sharma stated that the body is being held in the mortuary for post-mortem, which will be conducted once her family arrives. Police are investigating the case from all perspectives, however, no report has been received from the woman's family yet.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

