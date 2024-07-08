BMW-Hit-And-Run Case: Mumbai Police in a Legal Quandary over New Law
Mumbai police faced difficulties applying the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in a high-profile BMW-hit-and-run case involving Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah's son. A woman was killed, her husband injured. The court scrutinized the police's rationale for charges, resulting in Rajesh Shah's temporary judicial custody and subsequent bail.
- Country:
- India
The Mumbai police found themselves grappling with the application of a provision from the newly-introduced Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in a high-profile BMW-hit-and-run case on Monday. This incident marks one of the first major cases under the law that replaced the Indian Penal Code.
A woman was killed and her husband injured in Worli early Sunday morning after their two-wheeler was rear-ended by a BMW allegedly driven by Mihir Shah, son of Palghar Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah.
Rajesh Shah, Mihir who is absconding, and their family driver Rajrishi Bidawat, faced charges under BNS sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 238 (destruction of evidence). Despite the police's attempts, the court called for a more thorough investigation, questioning the rationale behind applying section 105.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
"Dharmendra Pradhan will have to resign for being complete failure": Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on NEET row
Eknath Shinde Highlights Shiv Sena's Higher Strike Rate in Lok Sabha Polls
Uddhav Thackeray Rallies Shiv Sena MLAs Ahead of Crucial Session
Home Minister Amit Shah, Shiv Sena member Prataprao Jadhav, LJP(RV) member Chirag Paswan also move motions in Birla's favour as LS Speaker.
"Discussions are going on and it will happen": Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Dy Speaker post to opposition