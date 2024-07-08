Left Menu

Telangana Sub-Inspector nabbed for Bribery in Medak District

A Sub-Inspector of Police in Medak district, Telangana, was caught red-handed by Anti-Corruption Bureau for taking a Rs 20,000 bribe. The SI demanded the bribe to release a tipper vehicle from the police station. The case is currently under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-07-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 21:06 IST
A Sub-Inspector of Police in Medak district of Telangana was apprehended on Monday by Anti-Corruption Bureau personnel for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.

The SI at Haveli Ghanpur Police Station was caught red-handed when he accepted the bribe, facilitated by a journalist, from a complainant. This was reportedly in exchange for releasing the complainant's tipper vehicle from police custody, according to an official release from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Authorities recovered the Rs 20,000 bribe from the journalist's possession. The ACB accused the SI of performing his duties improperly and dishonestly to gain undue advantage. The case remains under investigation.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

