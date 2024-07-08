Left Menu

Fear Looms Over Punjab: Law and Order Under Siege

Punjab's law and order situation has been criticized as 'collapsed' by state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar. He highlighted recent violent incidents and blamed the AAP government's ineffective governance. Jakhar urged voters to reject the 'talibani atmosphere' created by the current administration and vote for BJP instead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-07-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 21:34 IST
Fear Looms Over Punjab: Law and Order Under Siege
Sunil Jakhar
  • Country:
  • India

The law and order situation in Punjab has 'collapsed,' creating an 'atmosphere of fear,' according to state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar. He expressed his concerns during a meeting with Governor Banwarilal Purohit, where he cited recent violent incidents across the state.

Jakhar, accompanied by Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, pointed to attacks like the assault on Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader Sandeep Thapar in Ludhiana, a fatal attack in Bathinda, and a deadly firing incident in Batala, attributing these to the AAP government's 'defunct' governance.

Jakhar urged voters to reject what he described as the 'talibani atmosphere' created by the current government and to support the BJP in the upcoming Jalandhar West assembly bypoll. He claimed that the BJP offers decisive and strong leadership necessary for Punjab's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

