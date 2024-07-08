Fear Looms Over Punjab: Law and Order Under Siege

The law and order situation in Punjab has 'collapsed,' creating an 'atmosphere of fear,' according to state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar. He expressed his concerns during a meeting with Governor Banwarilal Purohit, where he cited recent violent incidents across the state.

Jakhar, accompanied by Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, pointed to attacks like the assault on Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader Sandeep Thapar in Ludhiana, a fatal attack in Bathinda, and a deadly firing incident in Batala, attributing these to the AAP government's 'defunct' governance.

Jakhar urged voters to reject what he described as the 'talibani atmosphere' created by the current government and to support the BJP in the upcoming Jalandhar West assembly bypoll. He claimed that the BJP offers decisive and strong leadership necessary for Punjab's progress.

