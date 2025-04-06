Assam CM Defends BJP's National Impact
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the importance of the BJP for India's progress, warning that weakening the party poses obstacles to the nation's global aspirations. He praised the BJP's achievements, urging members to support its mission and highlighting the significance of social media in maintaining its positive image.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asserted that any attempt to weaken the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) represents a threat to India's aspirations on the global stage. Speaking on the BJP's 46th foundation day, Sarma emphasized that the BJP has played a crucial role in shaping the nation.
Sarma urged party members to pledge their commitment to making India a global leader, arguing that the BJP's influence has been vital in legislative victories such as the passing of the Waqf Bill and the abolition of Section 370. He warned of efforts to defame the party through social media.
Highlighting the party's accomplishments, Sarma noted the BJP's significant footprint in governance across Assam. He pointed to successes such as the construction of the Ram Temple and legislative advancements as examples of the party's dedication to national progress and pride.
