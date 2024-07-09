Indian Troops Intercept Pakistani Drone Along LoC in Poonch
Indian Army troops fired at a Pakistani drone that intruded along the Line of Control in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. Despite efforts to shoot it down, the drone briefly hovered over Indian territory before returning to Pakistan. Authorities have announced a cash reward for information on cross-border drone activities.
In a high-tension encounter late Monday night, Indian Army troops fired five rounds at a Pakistani drone that breached the Line of Control in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir. The drone, however, managed to return to Pakistan after briefly hovering over Indian territory.
The intrusion was detected at a height of over 1,000 meters around 9:15 PM. Indian soldiers promptly responded by firing at the aerial vehicle, but it evaded capture. A second attempt was made when another drone appeared half an hour later, resulting in two additional shots being fired.
An extensive search operation was launched at dawn in the forward villages to ensure no weapons or narcotics had been dropped by the drones. Furthermore, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has announced a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh for information leading to the recovery of any contraband delivered via drone from Pakistan.
